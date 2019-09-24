5 hours ago

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Trump Has Already Admitted Impeachable Acts

The New York Democrat affirms Nancy Pelosi’s decision to call for an impeachment probe.

Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/ZUMA

Tuesday evening, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) affirmed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying “what he has already admitted to is an impeachable offense.”

Surrounded by a flurry of reporters, the New York Democrat was asked if the caucus had been too slow to move on impeachment. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t take the bait: “We can’t ask ourselves about whether we move too slow or too quickly. We have to ask ourselves what we’re doing right now.”

Mere days after the Democratic firebrand called out her own party for abetting the president’s continued behavior, Ocasio-Cortez lent her support to the Speaker’s decision: “I think we have to hold this president accountable and we have to protect our democracy.”

