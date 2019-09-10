Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wants Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump so that the Republican lawmakers who support him will be on the record opposing impeachment and suffer a “stain on their careers.”

“I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption, having it on the records so that they can have that stain on their careers for the rest of their lives,” she told reporters Tuesday. “Because this is outrageous, to protect the amount of lawlessness and corruption coming out of this presidency.”

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee unveiled a proposal “to spell out the panel’s authorities as it intensifies its consideration of articles of impeachment,” Politico reports. The committee will vote on the proposal Thursday.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has consistently opposed impeachment, 130 members of Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, were in favor of it as of August 22, according to NPR.

Pelosi has said that the public would not support impeachment, but Ocasio-Cortez insists that her constituents, including immigrant communities in the Bronx and Queens, are “absolutely supportive of impeachment.”

“The corruption of this president knows no bounds, and in order to protect our democracy, we have to impeach him,” she said.

Watch the interview below: