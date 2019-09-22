3 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi Just Sent a Dire Warning About the Whistleblower Complaint to Trump

“The administration is endangering our national security,” Pelosi wrote on Sunday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters just after the House Judiciary Committee approved guidelines for impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump on September 12. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday issued a warning to Republicans: If the Trump administration blocks the disclosure of a whistleblower complaint involving the president’s interactions with his counterpart in Ukraine, then “they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness.” 

The letter comes four days before Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Trump has refused to release the whistleblower complaint or the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ignoring demands from Democratic House and Senate leadership. Pelosi first urged the administration to release the complaint on Friday and followed up with a pointed letter to her Republican colleagues on Sunday. 

Pelosi, who has not called for Trump’s impeachment, warned that preventing the whistleblower complaint’s disclosure would amount to a violation of federal statute. “The Administration is endangering our national security and having a chilling effect on any future whistleblower who sees wrongdoing,” she noted. 

“If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Pelosi concluded.

On Sunday, Trump admitted to reporters that he had discussed former vice president Joe Biden with Ukraine’s president but insisted there was no “quid pro quo” between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, consensus is growing that Trump’s request of the Ukrainian president constitutes an impeachable offense. Schiff told CNN’s Jake Tapper that if Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine hoping for an inquiry into a political opponent, then impeachment proceedings “may be the only remedy.” 

$500,000 MATCHING GIFT

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones: A special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of the huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.