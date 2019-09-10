11 hours ago

Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Adviser

“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,'” Bolton responded.

Yuri Oreshkin/ZUMA

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had fired John Bolton, his national security adviser, citing serious disagreements over “many of his suggestions.”

The surprise development came about an hour before Bolton was scheduled to participate in a press briefing along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.  

Minutes after Trump’s announcement, Bolton responded on Twitter. He then reached out to members of the media to dispute the president’s account.

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available. 
 
 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.