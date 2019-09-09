3 hours ago

Trump: I Have Nothing to Do With All These Government Officials Staying at My Resorts

“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”

Stefani Reynolds/ZUMA

Amid two separate investigations into possible malfeasance involving his international resort properties, President Donald Trump on Monday professed complete innocence regarding the new probes, which have renewed accusations that the president is enriching himself at taxpayers’ expense.

“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” he tweeted about military personnel staying at his Turnberry resort in Scotland earlier this year while refueling at a nearby airport. Air Force leaders have opened an international review into the process of how it chooses layover accommodations following the revelation of the Turnberry stays.

Ten minutes later, Trump returned to Twitter to claim that he was not involved in Vice President Mike Pence’s recent decision to stay at the Trump International in Doonbeg, Ireland, even though Pence’s meetings with Irish leaders took place in Dublin, nearly 200 miles away. When reporters questioned Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, on whether Trump had pressured the vice president into staying at the property, Short initially said that the president had only mentioned it as a “suggestion.” “I don’t think it was a request, like a command,” he said. 

Later, Pence contradicted that narrative, pointing to his ancestral roots in the Doonbeg area as justification for staying hours away from his official meetings.

House Democrats have since announced an investigation into Pence’s Doonbeg stay.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.