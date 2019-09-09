Trump: I Have Nothing to Do With All These Government Officials Staying at My Resorts

Amid two separate investigations into possible malfeasance involving his international resort properties, President Donald Trump on Monday professed complete innocence regarding the new probes, which have renewed accusations that the president is enriching himself at taxpayers’ expense.

“NOTHING TO DO WITH ME,” he tweeted about military personnel staying at his Turnberry resort in Scotland earlier this year while refueling at a nearby airport. Air Force leaders have opened an international review into the process of how it chooses layover accommodations following the revelation of the Turnberry stays.

I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Ten minutes later, Trump returned to Twitter to claim that he was not involved in Vice President Mike Pence’s recent decision to stay at the Trump International in Doonbeg, Ireland, even though Pence’s meetings with Irish leaders took place in Dublin, nearly 200 miles away. When reporters questioned Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, on whether Trump had pressured the vice president into staying at the property, Short initially said that the president had only mentioned it as a “suggestion.” “I don’t think it was a request, like a command,” he said.

Later, Pence contradicted that narrative, pointing to his ancestral roots in the Doonbeg area as justification for staying hours away from his official meetings.

House Democrats have since announced an investigation into Pence’s Doonbeg stay.