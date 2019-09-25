3 hours ago

Trump Impeachment Liveblog Day 2: White House Releases Ukraine Phone Call Memo

All the latest.

Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. What will today bring? Here are the latest developments in the impeachapalooza.

12:53 p.m. ET: If you haven’t already, please take a moment to read this Washington Post story about the freelance Ukrainian diplomacy conducted by one Rudy Giuliani, who seems to be a Margaret Dumont shy of a Marx Brothers movie

12:35 p.m. ET: It turns out the White House did not want House Democrats to see its talking points memo. See also: Talking Points Memo.

12:15 p.m. ET: Let’s talk talking points. The White House has a few.

11:20 a.m. ET: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has vocally supported impeachment since April 18, calls the White House transcript “worse than we thought.”

10:59 a.m. ET: Harking back to the language used to describe the tape that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation during the Watergate scandal in 1972, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calls the Trump memo a “smoking gun.”

10:55 a.m. ET: Our colleague Matt Cohen breaks down some of the complexities of the impeachment investigation in an interview with Michael Conway, an attorney who served as counsel for the US House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry of Nixon in 1974. One question that’s been on everyone’s mind: What’s the point of impeachment if a Republican-controlled Senate seems likely to acquit Trump of any charges? Here’s Conway’s answer: 

The fact that he’s not actually removed from office doesn’t mean that the public isn’t then better informed about what the charges were presented against them. Same thing with Bill Clinton. Now, Bill Clinton was not convicted, but certainly the public got a better educational message about what was alleged to have happened. So, there’s a value in educating the public even if the Senate doesn’t vote to remove him.

10:40 a.m. ET: Hillary Clinton—remember her?—announces on Twitter that she supports impeachment.

10:24 a.m. ET: The White House releases a memo on Trump’s phone call with Ukraine. Read it here.

