Trump Impeachment Liveblog, Day 3: The Whistleblower’s Complaint Is Out

Here’s the latest.

Mother Jones illustration

The whistleblower’s complaint at the heart of Trump’s Ukraine scandal is officially out. The release kicks off another chaotic day on Capitol Hill, with Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, set to testify before lawmakers. Later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will give a press conference on the latest developments.

Follow along with us.

12:05 p.m. ET: That “not the first time”  in the whistleblower’s complaint is still ringing in my ears. On Wednesday word trickled out that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted her impeachment served neat, no chaser—a “quick, narrow Trump impeachment probe focused on Ukraine,” as the Washington Post put it. This was in keeping with the wishes of many moderate Democrats in her caucus, who want the case for impeachment to be made narrowly, on national security grounds. That “not the first time” should blow up the whole conceit. Trump just doesn’t do narrow.—Tommy Craggs

11:32 a.m. ET: Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd is an interesting talisman for this whole process. Democrats may not technically need any Republican votes for impeachment (at the most recent count they have exactly the 218 votes they would hypothetically need, plus Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash of Michigan.) But Hurd has already announced he’s retiring, he’s criticized Trump in the past, and as a former CIA officer, the nature of this scandal seems developed in a lab to irk him. If Republicans ever do start to break ranks, it could start with him. (And conversely, if even Hurd stays on board, it’s going to be a one-party show.)—Tim Murphy

11:14 a.m. ET: The whistleblower complaint suggests that the White House attempted to cover up other politically sensitive information, in addition to the transcript of the phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Our colleague Pema Levy explains:

According to the complaint, White House lawyers ordered that the transcript, which records Trump pressuring President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit his political messaging, be stored in a special classified database managed by the National Security Council. Even though the transcript did not contain the kind of classified information usually held in that system, the move ensured many fewer officials would have access to this word-for-word record, which the whistleblower viewed as an acknowledgement that officials knew it documented an abuse of power not only needed to be covered up. The president’s actions are likely a crime.

10:57 a.m. ET: Maguire hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with Trump. Last month, Mother Jones reporter Dan Spinelli wrote about disagreements between the acting director of national intelligence and the president.

Maguire’s testimony last July before the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of his nomination to lead the National Counterterrorism Center, reveals a nominee whose vision of the state of national security was often at odds with Trump’s positions. In his prepared remarks, Maguire rejected Trump’s assessment that the Islamic State had been wiped out in the Middle East, despite losing most of its territory to American-led forces…Maguire’s views also diverged from Trump’s on the subject of international alliances, which the president has repeatedly bemoaned as costly and ineffective

10:41 a.m. ET: Democrats are letting a critical opportunity slip away to explain the scandal that has triggered an impeachment inquiry. Intelligence Committee Dems are focusing their questions on the process by which the Acting DNI Maguire withheld the whistleblower complaint until yesterday. This seems geared at trying to show that the White House tried to block its release. But an hour and a half into the hearing, they have failed to address the meat of the complaint itself, which includes potential crimes and cover-ups and is far more explosive and damaging to the president than the ins and outs of Maguire’s decision-making on how to handle the complaint.—Pema Levy

10:15 a.m. ET: Maguire won’t say if he ever discussed the whistleblower complaint with the president:

9:45 a.m. ET: Some key moments from Maguire’s testimony so far:

9:25 a.m. ET: It’s about nude Trump pics, Devin Nunes says. (What is he talking about? Julia Ioffe can explain.)

9:20 a.m. ET: Rep. Will Hurd, who is not seeking reelection, joins a handful of Republicans expressing concern over the contents in the whistleblower complaint:

8:45 a.m. ET: The president sounds upset.

8:40 a.m. ET: 

WHERE WILL THE FACTS LEAD US?

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

Mother Jones—and that includes you, our community of readers and changemakers—was built for a moment like this, and we're going into overdrive to separate fact from fiction.

Follow the latest impeachment developments here, and please consider supporting our journalism with a donation today. Your contribution will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, as part of our special campaign, The Moment for Mother Jones.

