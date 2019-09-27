31 mins ago

Trump Impeachment Liveblog, Day 4: Trump Demands Schiff’s Resignation

Here’s the latest.

Li Muzi/ZUMA

As the White House scrambles to mount a defense against impeachment proceedings—a predicament Donald Trump reportedly never actually thought would come to life—scrutiny into the president’s efforts to cover-up the cover-up are intensifying.

Follow along below.

8:15 a.m. EST: Gabriel Sherman reports on the existential crisis hitting Fox News this week, with even Sean Hannity acknowledging that the whistleblower complaint at the center of Trump’s Ukraine scandal is “really bad” for the president. Meanwhile, White House aides are quickly realizing there is no roadmap.

7:50 a.m. EST: “This is no cause for any joy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says on impeachment during an appearance on Morning Joe. “This is a very sad time for our country.” Pelosi also blasts Attorney General William Barr for going “rogue” in his unprecedented efforts to shield the president.

7:30 a.m. EST: Trump calls on House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff to resign. 

7:00 a.m. EST: The president emerges Friday morning laser-focused and ready for battle. We won’t insult you by pointing out the obvious errors in this one.

