Trump Impeachment Liveblog, Day 4: Trump Demands Schiff’s Resignation

As the White House scrambles to mount a defense against impeachment proceedings—a predicament Donald Trump reportedly never actually thought would come to life—scrutiny into the president’s efforts to cover-up the cover-up are intensifying.

Follow along below.

8:15 a.m. EST: Gabriel Sherman reports on the existential crisis hitting Fox News this week, with even Sean Hannity acknowledging that the whistleblower complaint at the center of Trump’s Ukraine scandal is “really bad” for the president. Meanwhile, White House aides are quickly realizing there is no roadmap.

7:50 a.m. EST: “This is no cause for any joy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says on impeachment during an appearance on Morning Joe. “This is a very sad time for our country.” Pelosi also blasts Attorney General William Barr for going “rogue” in his unprecedented efforts to shield the president.

Speaker Pelosi says on AG Barr: “He’s gone rogue … I think where they are going is the cover up of the cover up, and that’s very really sad for them. To have a Justice Department go so rogue … now it just makes matters worse.” pic.twitter.com/l6jhF1UzjJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2019

7:30 a.m. EST: Trump calls on House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff to resign.

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

7:00 a.m. EST: The president emerges Friday morning laser-focused and ready for battle. We won’t insult you by pointing out the obvious errors in this one.