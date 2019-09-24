Trump Impeachment Liveblog: Pelosi to Announce Formal Impeachment Inquiry

The dam seems to have broken. Three major newspapers are all reporting that Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his efforts to strongarm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

In the last day, we’ve learned that Trump reportedly froze $391 million in military aid for Ukraine, suggesting the possibility of a quid pro quo that would give the president an edge over a potential competitor in the upcoming election. Trump also admitted to discussing former Biden on a phone call with Zelensky. The scandal was set in motion by a whistleblower complaint, categorized by the intelligence community’s inspector general as being “of urgent concern,” which the White House has refused to turn over to Congress.

Here’s the latest. We’ll keep updating as the news unfolds.

3:36 p.m. ET: A little impeachment brings everyone together:

Asked whether Pelosi's reluctant approach to impeachment has been vindicated, or whether they still have a problem with her slow-walking the process to this point, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairs decline to bash Pelosi. Jayapal: "The point is, where are we at now?" — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 24, 2019

3:34 p.m. ET: Joe Biden went on TV and stood in front of some flags:

JOE BIDEN: "I can take the political attacks…[but] if we allow a POTUS to get away w/shredding the Constitution, that will last forever…if he continues to obstruct Congress & flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress in my view w/no choice but to initiate impeachment." pic.twitter.com/9VjomB0kpU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

3:19 p.m. ET: Trump is fundraising off impeachment. Here’s the email that just went out to supporters, subject line “Impeachment Meeting: 4 PM EDT”:

The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2020, so now they are crying, “Impeachment!” There are now over 150 House Democrats who back Impeachment. We CANNOT let these hateful and baseless attacks go on any longer. These Impeachment claims have nothing to do with the President – the Democrats thrive on silencing and intimidating his supporters, like YOU, David. They want to take YOUR VOTE away. We won’t stand for this any longer, and neither should YOU. Which is why President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force. This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House. House Democrats are holding a meeting at 4 PM EDT today to discuss their Impeachment plans and the President wants us to send him a list of every Patriot who stands with him before the meeting. To make a statement: ALL DONATIONS WILL BE DOUBLE-MATCHED. Please contribute $5 by 3:30 PM EDT to join our Official Impeachment Defense Task Force and get on the list of Patriots we send President Trump before the meeting.

3:08 p.m. ET: The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal back up the Washington Post’s reporting that Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

2:52 p.m. ET: Do you care what James Comey thinks about impeachment? Of course you don’t, but here he is anyway, sanctimony spreading across your computer screen like an oil slick: “I think the American people would be let off the hook if Donald Trump were impeached and removed from office.”

Video: Former FBI Director James Comey says he hopes Congress won't impeach Donald Trump, "I think the American people would be let off the hook" (KCRA) pic.twitter.com/TIR0tb45yH — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 24, 2019

2:46 p.m. ET:

And now this: House Speaker Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry of Trump https://t.co/qBRR2AD1pW — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) September 24, 2019

2:38 p.m. ET: “The quid pro quo is not essential to an impeachable offense,” says Nancy Pelosi, speaking at The Atlantic Festival. She also says Trump “has made lawlessness a virtue in this country.”

2:34 p.m. ET: Three top congressional Democrats say they’re giving the White House three days to turn over documents related to the Ukraine affair.

2:24 p.m. ET: Trump with the modified limited hangout:

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

2 p.m. ET: Mother Jones’ Kara Voght and David Corn report:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far resisted Democratic calls for impeachment, is considering setting up a select committee to investigate President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine, according to several House sources

Noon ET: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) tells Congress “the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come.”