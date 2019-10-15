7 hours ago

Biden Snaps At Warren: My Help Secured Your Signature Legislative Achievement

Biden interrupted, “You did a hell of a job in your job.”

Win McNamee/Getty

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) explained her role in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, she inadvertently touched a nerve with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I had an idea for a consumer agency that would keep giant banks from cheating people, and all of the Washington insiders and strategic geniuses said ‘don’t even try because you will never get it passed,'” Warren said. “We need to get out there and fight for the things that touch people’s lives.”

Seemingly out of the blue, Biden shot back, “I agreed with the great job she did!”

Turning to Warren while jabbing the air with his hand, he said in a raised voice, “I went on the floor and got you votes. I got votes for that bill. I convinced people to vote for it! So let’s get those things straight too.”

Warren, at first appearing taken aback, replied (with not a little debate stage shade), “I am deeply grateful to President Obama, who fought so hard to make sure that agency was passed into law.” Both the audience and Biden laughed. She continued, “And I am deeply grateful to every single person who fought for it and who helped pass it into law, but understand—.”

Biden interrupted, “You did a hell of a job in your job.”

Warren simply replied, “Thank you.”

Watch the full exchange below:

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.