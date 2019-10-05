3 hours ago

Donald Trump Got Really, Really Mad at Mitt Romney This Morning

“If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won.”

John Angelillo/Avalon via ZUMA Press

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) Saturday morning, calling him a “pompous ‘ass’,” and saying that the senator is bad for Republicans.

After tweeting that “the so-called Whistleblower’s account of my perfect phone call is ‘way off’,” Trump aimed his twitter fusillade at Romney, a frequent critic of the president.

 

One reason for the president’s recent assault on a man he once interviewed to be his Secretary of State is likely Romney’s tweet on Friday that described Trump’s “brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden” as being “wrong and appalling.”

The former GOP presidential nominee is among the very few Republicans to go after Trump on his use of American foreign policy to target a domestic political rival. He is joined by Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Neb.) who on Thursday slammed the president for asking China to investigate the Biden family.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse, who is not running for reelection, told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

Trump fired off the tweets en route to the Trump National golf course in Virginia, just outside of Washington, DC. They came after Trump spent Friday night into early Saturday morning tweeting attacks on Biden and clips from Fox News.

