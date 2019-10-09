Impeachment Liveblog: House Majority Leader Says Trump “Betrayed Our Nation”

Welcome back to our impeachment liveblog. Follow along for all the latest.

3:55 p.m. ET: Yesterday the New York Times reported that the CIA whistleblower wrote in a memo that a White House official called Trump’s July conversation with the president of Ukraine “crazy,” “frightening” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.” CBS News has obtained a description of the full text of the memo. Read it here.

"Another piece of the puzzle": @majorcbs discusses the whistleblower's memo about Trump's Ukraine call, as described to CBS News https://t.co/ApM0GNM6Tc pic.twitter.com/mxN9I8ViLF — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2019

2:02 p.m. ET: Joe Biden is now on board with impeachment. Biden, whom Trump urged the president of Ukraine to investigate in a now-infamous July phone call, had stopped short of calling for impeachment in the past. On the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the official inquiry, he said he would support impeachment if the White House refused to deliver the whistleblower report to Congress. The proximate reason for Biden’s finally throwing in with the impeachment crowd is Trump’s continued stonewalling of the House inquiry, though you wonder. As The New Republic‘s Osita Nwanevu notes, one casualty of the impeachment process has been the Biden campaign’s specious premise that the former vice president could restore bipartisan comity to politics.

BIDEN calls for Trump’s impeachment: “He’s shooting holes in the Constitution and we cannot let him get away with it.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 9, 2019

12:49 p.m. ET: It would take a real feat of selective reasoning to read the Washington Post‘s latest impeachment survey as positive for Donald Trump—but in logical gymnastics, Trump is not to be outdone. The Post found that 58 percent of Americans support House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, including 25 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Trump construed this to mean that only 25 percent of Americans want him impeached. (Wanting the president impeached, it should be noted, is different from supporting an impeachment inquiry.)

Only 25 percent want the President Impeached, which is pretty low considering the volume of Fake News coverage, but pretty high considering the fact that I did NOTHING wrong. It is all just a continuation of the greatest Scam and Witch Hunt in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Noon ET: Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, ups the anti-Democrat rhetoric by referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “coup.”

This isn't the fourth impeachment attempt in American History by Democrats. It is the first COUP attempt in American History by Democrats! You can call what you want, but Democrats are trying to coup the most popular Republican president in history. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 9, 2019

10:45 a.m. ET: House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement Wednesday that President Donald Trump “betrayed our nation” by encouraging the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter—to say nothing of his attempts to stonewall House Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

Earlier in the morning, Trump was at it again, taking to his preferred medium of Twitter to pile on more attacks against the whistleblower.