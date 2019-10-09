5 hours ago

Impeachment Liveblog: House Majority Leader Says Trump “Betrayed Our Nation”

Follow along with us.

Mother Jones illustration; Stefani Reynolds/ZUMA

Welcome back to our impeachment liveblog. Follow along for all the latest.

3:55 p.m. ET: Yesterday the New York Times reported that the CIA whistleblower wrote in a memo that a White House official called Trump’s July conversation with the president of Ukraine “crazy,” “frightening” and “completely lacking in substance related to national security.” CBS News has obtained a description of the full text of the memo. Read it here.

2:02 p.m. ET: Joe Biden is now on board with impeachment. Biden, whom Trump urged the president of Ukraine to investigate in a now-infamous July phone call, had stopped short of calling for impeachment in the past. On the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the official inquiry, he said he would support impeachment if the White House refused to deliver the whistleblower report to Congress. The proximate reason for Biden’s finally throwing in with the impeachment crowd is Trump’s continued stonewalling of the House inquiry, though you wonder. As The New Republic‘s Osita Nwanevu notes, one casualty of the impeachment process has been the Biden campaign’s specious premise that the former vice president could restore bipartisan comity to politics.

12:49 p.m. ET: It would take a real feat of selective reasoning to read the Washington Post‘s latest impeachment survey as positive for Donald Trump—but in logical gymnastics, Trump is not to be outdone. The Post found that 58 percent of Americans support House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, including 25 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. Trump construed this to mean that only 25 percent of Americans want him impeached. (Wanting the president impeached, it should be noted, is different from supporting an impeachment inquiry.)

Noon ET: Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, ups the anti-Democrat rhetoric by referring to the impeachment inquiry as a “coup.”

10:45 a.m. ET: House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement Wednesday that President Donald Trump “betrayed our nation” by encouraging the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter—to say nothing of his attempts to stonewall House Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

Earlier in the morning, Trump was at it again, taking to his preferred medium of Twitter to pile on more attacks against the whistleblower.

