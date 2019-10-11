Impeachment Liveblog: Former Ambassador to Ukraine to Testify

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, is testifying before the House today in a closed-door session. Yovanovitch’s abrupt dismissal in May is listed in the whistleblower complaint as one of the disturbing incidents that predated President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian leader. Meanwhile, all eyes are still on Giuliani after two of his associates were indicted on Thursday on campaign finance violations.

Follow along for the latest:

7:30 a.m. ET: After the State Department blocked his deposition, US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will now testify before lawmakers next Thursday.