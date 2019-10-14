9 hours ago

Impeachment Liveblog: Former Trump Aide on Russia and Ukraine Testifies

President Donald Trump’s former top adviser on all things Ukraine and Russia is testifying before House investigators today. Fiona Hill, who resigned from her post just days before the now-infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will reportedly tell lawmakers that Rudy Giuliani and Gordon Sondland pursued a Ukrainian policy inconsistent with normal National Security Council procedures. 

2:00 p.m. ET: On Sunday, Hunter Biden announced that he’ll resign at the end of the month from the board of a Chinese private equity company. Biden also said that he would not serve on any foreign boards if his father becomes president. Trump, unsurprisingly, is twisting the announcement:

11:00 a.m. ET: Rep. Matt Gaetz, making things weird:

9:50 a.m. ET: If you missed over the weekend, House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff signaled on Sunday that the whistleblower whose complaint triggered impeachment proceedings may not testify anymore, citing the individual’s safety. Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower and demanded the opportunity to meet his “accuser” face to face.

9:30 a.m. ET: Hill has arrived.

