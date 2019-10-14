Impeachment Liveblog: Former Trump Aide on Russia and Ukraine Testifies

President Donald Trump’s former top adviser on all things Ukraine and Russia is testifying before House investigators today. Fiona Hill, who resigned from her post just days before the now-infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will reportedly tell lawmakers that Rudy Giuliani and Gordon Sondland pursued a Ukrainian policy inconsistent with normal National Security Council procedures.

Follow along below.

2:00 p.m. ET: On Sunday, Hunter Biden announced that he’ll resign at the end of the month from the board of a Chinese private equity company. Biden also said that he would not serve on any foreign boards if his father becomes president. Trump, unsurprisingly, is twisting the announcement:

Wow! Hunter Biden is being forced to leave a Chinese Company. Now watch the Fake News wrap their greasy and very protective arms around him. Only softball questions of him please! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

11:00 a.m. ET: Rep. Matt Gaetz, making things weird:

Hear there is conflict inside Fiona Hill interview room. GOP Rep Gaetz came in. Not a member of Oversight/Intel/Foreign Affairs committees conducting interview. But Gaetz is a member of Judiciary, one of impeachment committees. Some disagreement going on. — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 14, 2019

Rep Matt Gaetz has left the Hill deposition after less than an hour and has found some of the press. Said Schiff booted him from the room. He’s complaining that Judiciary members can’t participate in the Ukraine depositions. “It’s not like I’m on the Agriculture committee” pic.twitter.com/zcszmpZabX — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 14, 2019

9:50 a.m. ET: If you missed over the weekend, House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff signaled on Sunday that the whistleblower whose complaint triggered impeachment proceedings may not testify anymore, citing the individual’s safety. Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower and demanded the opportunity to meet his “accuser” face to face.

ICYMI: .@RepAdamSchiff says whistleblower testimony "might not be necessary" in impeachment probe pic.twitter.com/Sc2ROZEb2Z — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 14, 2019

9:30 a.m. ET: Hill has arrived.