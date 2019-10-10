House Democrats are planning to issue another round of subpoenas after the White House on Tuesday formally announced its refusal to cooperate with Democrats’ demands for interviews and documents related to the Ukraine scandal. Those new subpoenas could come as early as today.

Follow along below:

9:10 a.m. EST: “They suck,” Trump said after a new Fox News poll showed a “record” 51 percent of voters now support his impeachment and removal from office.

From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days. With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

8:45 a.m. EST: Trump might play a big game on Twitter, but privately, he’s been frantically calling up Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to make sure Republicans in Congress stick by him, according to CNN. Those reported phone calls happen as often as three times a day.

8:00 a.m. EST: A group of prominent conservative lawyers, including George Conway, have written a statement calling for Trump’s impeachment. The Washington Post has a preview of that document, which quotes the group saying: “We have not just a political candidate open to receiving foreign assistance to better his chances at winning an election, but a current president openly and privately calling on foreign governments to actively interfere in the most sacred of U.S. democratic processes, our elections.”

7:30 a.m. EST: “There was no blackmail; it was not the subject of our conversation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters at a press event on Thursday.