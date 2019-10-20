7 hours ago

Mick Mulvaney Tried to Lie on Fox News About His Ukraine Comments. Then Chris Wallace Ran the Tape.

Oof.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney went on Fox News on Sunday to attempt to explain statements he made this week involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine. It didn’t go well.

Here’s the backstory: Mulvaney made a stunning admission on Thursday that yes, the Trump administration withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into a debunked conspiracy theory about Democrats and election hacking in 2016. It was, as he affirmed, a quid pro quo. Hours later, Mulvaney issued a statement walking those comments back. Both Democrats and Republicans criticized the statements.

Mulvaney went on Fox News Sunday to do a little more damage control. Host Chris Wallace didn’t waste any time asking Mulvaney directly about the remarks.

“Why did you say, in that briefing, that President Trump had ordered a quid pro quo that aid to Ukraine depended on investigating the Democrats?” Wallace asked.

“Again, that’s not what I said,” Mulvaney replied. He went on to say that the United States held up the aid due to “rampant corruption” in Ukraine and concerns about European nations failing to help with foreign aid.

Wallace didn’t let up. He played the footage from Thursday’s briefing. Watch the exchange below:

Mulvaney also addressed Trump’s announcement on Twitter late Saturday that the G7 summit would not be held at the president’s Doral resort in Florida. In an effort to seemingly smooth over concerns about a conflict of interest on the president’s part, Mulvaney made matters worse for Trump by saying, “At the end of the day [the president] still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.” 

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.