Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies at 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and one of the central figures in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, died early on Thursday in Baltimore.

Cummings died of longstanding health challenges, his office said. He was 68.

One of the most powerful Democrats, Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district for 23 years. Trump frequently targeted Cummings over his key role in investigations into the Trump administration. The president’s attacks included racist rants against Cummings, a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Upon hearing the news, many, including 2020 presidential candidates, posted tributes honoring Cummings:

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings. This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2019

Waking up to the heartbreaking news that Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat and House Oversight Chairman, has died at 68. https://t.co/RvrjAer3u0 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 17, 2019

Mourning Rep. Elijah Cummings, my hero. I named my son after him because I want Eli to grow up to be a tireless fighter with a big heart and love and compassion for all. In @RepCummings’s honor, may we lives loves of purpose. Strive not only for common ground, but higher ground. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 17, 2019

Elijah was a good man, a great leader, and a dear friend. We worked closely together in Congress and I was honored that he married Mika and me.

Elijah was a member of our family whom we loved.

May God bless his own family now in these troubled times. https://t.co/2sJk1jnRHQ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 17, 2019

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.