Trump Impeachment Liveblog: State Department Blocks Sondland Deposition

Welcome back to impeachment watch. Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, is no longer appearing in his deposition before Congress today after a last-minute directive by the State Department. Sondland emerged as a key witness in the Ukraine scandal last week after text messages revealed his role in advancing President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden. The former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, provided the damning texts to Congress during his closed-door testimony last week.

9:25 a.m. EST: Trump makes it clear that the decision to block Sondland’s testimony came directly from the top.

8:20 a.m. EST: The State Department is now blocking Sondland’s deposition. “He is a sitting Ambassador and employee of State and is required to follow their direction,” Sondland’s lawyer said. Here’s the full statement:

8:00 a.m. EST The Washington Post has a new poll showing that a majority of Americans now support the impeachment inquiry, with almost half saying Trump should be removed from office. 

