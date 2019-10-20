3 hours ago

Tulsi Gabbard Just Released a Bonkers Response Video About Hillary Clinton

“They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard released a video Sunday blasting Hillary Clinton, claiming that Clinton and the “war machine” are trying to “destroy” and “discredit” her because she dared defy them by supporting Bernie Sanders in 2016. “They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us,” Gabbard says before making a plea to viewers to join her in “speaking truth to power.” “Don’t be afraid.”

Gabbard’s video is the latest in a series of responses following Clinton’s Thursday appearance on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. Clinton told Plouffe the Russians were “grooming” a Democratic candidate to be a third-party candidate, without directly mentioning Gabbard by name. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said. “She’s the favorite of the Russians.”

Gabbard was quick to take aim at Clinton, calling her “the queen of warmongers” and “the embodiment of corruption” in a Friday tweet that soon went viral.

Gabbard also told an NBC reporter on Saturday the comments were part of a “smear campaign” “coming from people like Hillary Clinton and her proxies, the foreign policy establishment, the military-industrial complex, who obviously feel threatened by my message and by my campaign because they know that they can’t control me.”

The video Gabbard released Sunday doesn’t explicitly mention Clinton’s recent comments, but it appears to be a direct response to the feud between the two. 

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, and Marianne Williamson have come to Gabbard’s defense. Pete Buttigieg said he didn’t want to “get in the middle” of the battle but said he wasn’t comfortable with Clinton’s comments.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker had perhaps the most memorable response to Gabbard’s tweet on Friday:

