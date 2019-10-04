1 min ago

Ukraine to Review Investigation Into Firm Connected to Biden’s Son

Is the country bowing to Trump’s pressure?

Str/NurPhoto/ZUMA

The office of Ukraine’s top prosecutor announced Friday that it is reviewing a past investigation into the owner of Burisma Holdings, the natural gas company where Hunter Biden previously served as a board member. The move comes as President Donald Trump and his allies have privately and publicly pushed for Ukraine to probe Joe Biden and his son, an effort now at the center of impeachment proceedings. The prosecutor’s decision raises questions about whether Ukraine is caving to pressure from the Trump administration to embark on a politically motivated probe of Trump’s top Democratic rival 

To date, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden’s in Ukraine. Nevertheless, the president’s false corruption claims have since been widely parrotted and amplified, including by sites known to disseminate Russian disinformation

The prosecutor’s announcement comes less than 12 hours after a trio of House committees released a trove of text messages that appear to show Trump officials dangling desperately needed military aid to Ukraine in exchange investigations that could boost Trump’s reelection. Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, provided House Democrats with the damning texts during his deposition before Congress on Thursday. 

“The President and his aides are engaging in a campaign of misinformation and misdirection in an attempt to normalize the act of soliciting foreign powers to interfere in our elections,” three House committee chairmen wrote in a letter releasing the texts.

MORE HARD-HITTING JOURNALISM

In 2014, before Donald Trump announced his run for president, we knew we had to do something different to address the fundamental challenge facing journalism: how hard-hitting reporting that can hold the powerful accountable can survive as the bottom falls out of the news business.

Being a nonprofit, we started planning The Moment for Mother Jones, a special campaign to raise $25 million for key investments to make Mother Jones the strongest watchdog it can be. Five years later, readers have stepped up and contributed an astonishing $23 million in gifts and future pledges. This is an incredible statement from the Mother Jones community in the face of huge threats—both economic and political—against the free press.

Read more about The Moment and see what we've been able to accomplish thanks to readers' incredible generosity so far, and please join them today. Your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, during this critical moment for journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.