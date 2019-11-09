2 hours ago

Donald Trump Doesn’t Get Completely Booed at a Big Game. But Did He Jinx the Home Team?

After hostile receptions at the World Series and the UFC, an Alabama football stadium is mostly happy to see him.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump rarely makes public appearances outside of his rallies, but recently he decided to attend a baseball game in Washington, DC. He did not receive a warm welcome.

Then, he tried a Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City. Also didn’t go well.

But today, after traveling on Air Force One all the way to the deep red state of Alabama, Trump finally found a crowd that was, mostly, happy to see him as the University of Alabama hosted rivals Louisiana State University. 

In the first few minutes following his introduction, Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for Alabama, which is ranked number two in the nation and hasn’t trailed in a game at home since 2015, promptly threw an interception leading to an LSU touchdown. On the next drive, Alabama’s punter botched a kick and LSU took a 10-0 lead. They eventually recovered a bit but still trailed at the end of the first quarter. 

