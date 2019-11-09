Donald Trump Doesn’t Get Completely Booed at a Big Game. But Did He Jinx the Home Team?

Donald Trump rarely makes public appearances outside of his rallies, but recently he decided to attend a baseball game in Washington, DC. He did not receive a warm welcome.
Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019
Then, he tried a Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City. Also didn’t go well.
Trump has entered the building lol #UFC244 #UFC #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/DhQqiU8Z18
— Joe Mastoloni (@JJMast1) November 3, 2019
But today, after traveling on Air Force One all the way to the deep red state of Alabama, Trump finally found a crowd that was, mostly, happy to see him as the University of Alabama hosted rivals Louisiana State University.
Roaring cheers, chants of “USA,” some booing and crowd shakes their red-and-white pom-poms as the Trumps are introduced at the Bama-LSU game pic.twitter.com/JvIY54l6Jx
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 9, 2019
Trump is sitting in real estate investor Jim Wilson’s box at the Alabama football game today, the White House says. Wilson is a Trump supporter who has helped raise money for the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) November 9, 2019
In the first few minutes following his introduction, Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for Alabama, which is ranked number two in the nation and hasn’t trailed in a game at home since 2015, promptly threw an interception leading to an LSU touchdown. On the next drive, Alabama’s punter botched a kick and LSU took a 10-0 lead. They eventually recovered a bit but still trailed at the end of the first quarter.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.