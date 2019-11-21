Fiona Hill Gets to the Heart of How Destructive the Ukraine Scandal Continues To Be for Democracy

Fiona Hill’s opening statement before the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, as we noted earlier this morning, made clear that she had zero intention of entertaining President Donald Trump’s debunked theory that it was Ukraine—not Russia, as US intelligence agencies have concluded—that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill said reading from her prepared remarks, an unambiguous condemnation of Republicans who have dutifully parroted the discredited theory in their efforts to shield Trump’s culpability for attempting to tie aid to Ukraine with the investigation of his political rival that triggered the impeachment inquiry.

What immediately followed was perhaps even more damaging for Republicans. During a line of questioning by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Hill carefully outlined the ongoing harm such debunked theories can have on the future of democracy in the US, particularly as we careen toward the next presidential election. As more Americans express fatigue and distrust with what’s coming out of Washington, the exchange on Thursday was something of a clarion moment for these public hearings that both called out Trump’s allies and went to the heart of how destructive the Ukraine scandal continues to be for the country’s democratic system of government.

