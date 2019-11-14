Matt Bevin Finally Conceded the Kentucky Governor Race

The Trumpiest governor in the country has finally admitted that he lost his reelection campaign earlier this month. On Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin conceded defeat to Democrat Andy Beshear.

On election night, Bevin pledged to fight on, despite trailing Beshear by about 5,000 votes after everything had been counted. The Republican incumbent had cited “irregularities’—without offering any evidence of what those issues might be—and the Republican state Senate president had briefly floated having the state legislature step in to throw the election to Bevin, only to back down after immense public backlash.

Kentucky is an incredibly friendly state to Republican politicians, but Bevin had spent his four years in office racking up enemies, particularly by attacking the state’s public teachers. As I wrote in our September/October issue: