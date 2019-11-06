5 hours ago

Pam Bondi Dives Into the Swamp

Talk about a revolving door.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas (left), who was indicted last month for violating campaign finance laws, as well as Giuliani and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November 2018 in South Daytona, Florida.Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press

Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and more recently a lobbyist at a firm with extensive ties to President Donald Trump, will join the White House communications staff temporarily to help with messaging during the ongoing impeachment inquiry, according to reports Wednesday.

Talk about a revolving door.

In September 2013, the Donald J. Trump Foundation gave $25,000 to Bondi’s campaign for reelection as attorney general. A month later, Bondi announced that Florida would not join other states suing Trump for fraud over Trump University’s marketing of its seminars on real estate and management, even though many of Trump’s alleged victims lived in Florida. A Florida state prosecutor later said there was no evidence that the donation was illegal, but the incident has left Bondi dogged by allegations that she took a bribe from Trump.

But when Bondi left office, she didn’t exactly steer clear of ethical concerns. She joined Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm that touts its ties to Trump. Brian Ballard, the firm’s founder and a former lobbyist for Trump in Florida, launched the firm in 2017, capitalizing on Trump’s election. Starting last January, Bondi helped Ballard lobby the White House for clients including General Motors, Major League Baseball, and the Government of Qatar.

Bondi will work directly for Trump. That is a resume straight out of what Trump and his allies used to call the swamp.

HELP US KEEP DIGGING

A generous group of donors have put up another $150,000 to double all donations and help us wind down our special Moment for Mother Jones campaign. That's huge!

Because the moment we're in right now shows exactly why a strong, fearless media is so vital to a functioning democracy. The very idea of verifiable facts is being attacked and turned into a culture war battleground. The president thinks he's above the law and lashes out at anyone who can hold him accountable. But the past few weeks have shown that even he can’t keep the truth under wraps forever.

Our job as journalists is to remain steadfast and keep digging. As a Mother Jones reader, you know that our mission is to expose what the powerful want to keep secret. Please help us do it with a donation when your gift will be doubled and go twice as far in fueling Mother Jones’ fearless journalism.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.