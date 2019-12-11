4 mins ago

How Much Are Your Favorite Companies Spending on Union-Busting Consultants?

The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas dropped more than half a million dollars in 2015–16.

Housekeepers, cooks and bartenders rally outside Donald Trump's hotel to draw attention to their efforts to unionize workers at the property just off the Las Vegas Strip.Steve Marcus/AP

Employers will pay a lot to ensure they don’t have to actually pay the people who work for them. 

This morning, the Economic Policy Institute dropped a report showing that in more than 40 percent of union election campaigns, employers are charged with violating laws. This includes employers threatening, firing, disciplining, or retaliating against workers trying to form a union—actions that occur “routinely,” writes Celine McNicholas, a co-author, in a statement.

The report also shed a light on a growing but still fairly obscure element of the union-busting playbook: spending millions on consultants for “union avoidance.” 

Three quarters of employers involved in union elections, by one estimate, hire anti-union consultants. These firms include IRI Consultants, recently hired by Google, and the anodyne-sounding Labor Relations Institute, which the report says is one of the nation’s largest union-avoidance firms. Go check out their white papers. One asks “What Can Your Business Learn from the Iraq War?” It offers strategies from the invasion of Iraq to “be ready to use in case you are targeted by union organizers.” Sure, it notes, you can take the comparison too far, but “there are similarities in the underlying strategies of a guerilla insurgency and a union organizing campaign.”

The report estimates that companies spend $340 million a year on anti-union consultants, some of whom charge $350-plus hourly rates or $2,500-plus daily rates. The total figure is based on the LM-20 and LM-21 forms filed with the federal government that track consultant rates on projects and yearly contracts. Noting that these disclosures have been shown to represent only about 7.4 percent of the industry, researchers extrapolated from this data. But the $340 million could be an underestimate. In 2016, the Department of Labor announced a loosened requirement for filing LM-21s. The next year, the report notes, there was a 38 percent drop in LM-21s.

The report highlights a few employers that have spent money on union avoidance, among them Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Albert Einstein Medical Center (2014–2017): $1,100,000

Associated Grocers of New England (2014–2017): $190,000

Bed Bath & Beyond (2014, 2018): $506,000

Caterpillar (2014–2016): $279,000

FedEx (2014–2018): $837,000

Hilton Grand Vacations (2014–2015): $340,000

J.B. Hunt Transport (2016–2018): $354,000

Laboratory Corporation of America (2014–2018): $4,300,000

Mission Foods (2016–2017): $2,900,000

Nestle, USQ (2014–2018): $566,000

Owens Corning (2014–2017): $340,000

Pier 1 Imports (2015–2016): $169,000

Quest Diagnostics (2015–2017): $200,000

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (2014–2016): $316,000

Simmons Bedding Co. (2015–2017): $848,000

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas (2015–2016): $569,000

UPS (2014-2018): $311,000

Check out the full report here.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.