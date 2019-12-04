Donald Trump long insisted on the campaign trail that the “world is laughing at us,” a warning that came with the promise that a Trump presidency would bring an end to the unfair ridicule. That pledge, of course, has gone unfulfilled; while the world is indeed laughing now, it’s Trump and his family members that have attracted endless mockery, particularly in high profile settings. And on Tuesday, at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, the laughter continued.

In a video captured by the Canada Broadcasting Corporation, world leaders, including Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, are seen appearing to make fun of their American counterpart. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau says in the clip, to what seems like agreement from the group. It’s not clear what Macron says next but Trudeau responds, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” as he mimics the move with his hands.

No one appears to realize that the conversation, which included Boris Johnson, is being filmed.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

The incident infuriated the famously thin-skinned Trump. On Wednesday, Trump lashed out at Trudeau and accused him of being “two-faced.” The president told reporters that Trudeau was likely upset that he had “called him out” for not paying enough in NATO defense. He then canceled a scheduled press conference.

REPORTER: Have you seen the video of Prime Minster Trudeau talking about you? TRUMP: “Well, he’s two-faced … he’s not paying 2 percent and he should be paying 2 percent. It’s Canada, they have money.” pic.twitter.com/VeMixnecXp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

This post has been updated to reflect Trump’s response.