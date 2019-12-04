It Sure Looks Like World Leaders Had a Great Time Making Fun of Trump

Donald Trump long insisted on the campaign trail that the “world is laughing at us,” a warning that came with the promise that a Trump presidency would bring an end to America’s unfair ridicule. That pledge, of course, has gone unfulfilled; while the world is indeed laughing now, it’s Trump and his family members that have attracted endless mockery, particularly in high profile settings. And on Tuesday, at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, the laughter continued.

In a video captured by the Canada Broadcasting Corporation, world leaders, including Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, are seen appearing to make fun of their American counterpart. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau says in the clip, to what seems like agreement from the group. It’s not clear what Macron says next but Trudeau responds, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” as he mimics the move with his hands.

No one appears to realize that the conversation, which included Boris Johnson, is being filmed.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

The incident is likely to infuriate the famously thin-skinned Trump, who just hours before the Queen’s banquet on Tuesday, publicly lashed out at Macron over his comments that NATO was “brain dead.” As for his strongest ally in the group, Johnson is reportedly hoping to keep minimal contact with Trump out of fear that their friendship will be toxic for Conservatives ahead of the fast-approaching general election.

