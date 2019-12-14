9 hours ago

Ivanka Trump Never Ever Gets Special Treatment. Nope, Never.

The president’s daughter, who is also a senior advisor, was interviewed by a Trump administration spokesperson in Qatar.

Chris Kleponis/CNP, Zuma

Ivanka Trump is in the Middle East, for some reason, at the diplomatic Doha Forum in Qatar. BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief Ben Smith caught something unusual about her interview.

Usually it’s a forum where leaders answer tough questions from journalists. BuzzFeed reported that the Turkish foreign minister faced questions about war crime allegations, the Rwandan president was asked about term limits, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham had to discuss the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump. 

But when it was Ivanka Trump’s turn, she took questions from Morgan Ortagus, a State Department spokesperson and former Fox News contributor.

BuzzFeed collected some of the most hard-hitting questions that were put to the president’s senior advisor and daughter:

“Can you tell us more about the trip [to Morocco] and the highlights?”

“You were able to put women’s prosperity into the national security strategy. That was so important to me that you did that and I’d love for you to explain that.”

“You also returned on a swing through Latin America with our Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. Can you tell us about some of your impressions?”

“What can everyone here that’s representing the private sector do?”

 

 

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.