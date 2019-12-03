Kamala Harris Drops Out of the Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, she announced Tuesday.
In an email to supporters, Harris said she was having trouble funding her campaign. She recently canceled a New York fundraising event, hinting at troubles as she slid in national polls.
Harris emails her supporter list announcing "I am suspending my campaign today." pic.twitter.com/YFDs7fGfAv
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) December 3, 2019
“Although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are,” she said in her email.
