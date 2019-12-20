2 hours ago

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Truly Awful Person, Makes Fun of Joe Biden’s Stutter

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Scranton, Pa., on October 23, 2019.Matt Rourke/AP

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House spokesperson and Trump enabler, outed herself as a uniquely terrible person on Twitter during Thursday night’s Democratic Debate hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico in Los Angeles, by making fun of Joe Biden’s stutter.

Biden’s stutter, and his struggle to overcome it, has been one of the few underdog qualities he’s exhibited this election season. Biden’s stutter dates back to childhood. In a piece The Atlantic published last month by John Hendrickson, the former Vice President remembers being teased by classmates and teachers. “Anger, rage, humiliation,” he said, recalling his emotions. “A feeling of, uh—like I’m sure you’ve experienced—it just drops out of your chest, just, like, you feel … a void.”

Biden hit back at Sanders on Twitter. “It’s called empathy,” he wrote. “Look it up.”

Apparently, she may have done just that, as she deleted the tweet and offered an apology. “I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she said. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

I guess we’ve gotta take our cross-partisan civility where we can get it.

