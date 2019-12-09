7 hours ago

Supreme Court: Kentucky Abortion Seekers Must Listen to Fetal Heartbeat

The court rejected a challenge to the state’s law, which requires doctors to perform ultrasounds.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Kentucky law to go into effect that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound on patients seeking an abortion and play the sounds of the fetus’ heartbeat. 

The 2017 law forces physicians to give patients seeking an abortion an ultrasound regardless of whether the patient wants one. It also requires providers to give detailed descriptions of the images and play the sounds of the fetal heartbeat, even if patients are noticeably distressed.

The court rejected a challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Kentucky’s only remaining abortion provider. The ACLU argued that the law violated doctors’ First Amendment rights by forcing them to provide medically unnecessary and potentially emotionally damaging information to patients. The law had previously been upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals but was on hold pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. In writing for the majority, Sixth Circuit Judge John Bush, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, argued that the law provides “relevant information” and “gives a patient a greater knowledge of the unborn life inside her.” 

Eleven states currently mandate that abortion providers perform an ultrasound on patients who want abortions, and nine of those states require the provider to show and describe the image. The process can be traumatizing for patients, as well as expensive, since the costs of the extra procedure often fall on the patient. According to the American Medical Association, it provides no “additional medically necessary information.” 

“The Supreme Court has rubber-stamped extreme political interference in the doctor-patient relationship,” Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. “This law is not only unconstitutional but as leading medical experts and ethicists explained, deeply unethical.” 

The Supreme Court is set to hear a different abortion case in March over a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. A similar law from Texas was deemed unconstitutional back in 2016. However, this will be the first abortion case before the Supreme Court since the appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. 

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.