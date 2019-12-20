1 hour ago

Trump Attacks an Evangelical Magazine After it Calls for His Removal

God help us.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

This week, Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded in 1956 by the popular Rev. Billy Graham, published a piecing editorial calling for freshly impeached President Donald Trump to be removed from office. That, of course, made Trump very sad, so he went on Twitter to rant about his #feelings.

He called the magazine, whose current homepage features stories on resurrecting dead children and the importance of sweaty sermons, a “far left” outlet and argued that he has done more for the evangelical community than any past president.

In the editorial, Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, admits that he thinks Democrats have always had it out for Trump, but that the president hasn’t done himself any favors by proudly flouting the rule of law. “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli writes. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

To date, many white evangelicals have supported Trump, despite his un-Godly, philandering ways. But this week’s editorial is a sign that such support may be starting to wane, and that impeachment could wind up splitting Trump’s devoted base of supporters.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.