Trump Attacks an Evangelical Magazine After it Calls for His Removal

This week, Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded in 1956 by the popular Rev. Billy Graham, published a piecing editorial calling for freshly impeached President Donald Trump to be removed from office. That, of course, made Trump very sad, so he went on Twitter to rant about his #feelings.

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

He called the magazine, whose current homepage features stories on resurrecting dead children and the importance of sweaty sermons, a “far left” outlet and argued that he has done more for the evangelical community than any past president.

In the editorial, Mark Galli, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, admits that he thinks Democrats have always had it out for Trump, but that the president hasn’t done himself any favors by proudly flouting the rule of law. “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Galli writes. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

To date, many white evangelicals have supported Trump, despite his un-Godly, philandering ways. But this week’s editorial is a sign that such support may be starting to wane, and that impeachment could wind up splitting Trump’s devoted base of supporters.