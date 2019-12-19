2 hours ago

Video Highlights: In Their 6th Debate, Democrats Duke It Out in the Cave

The competition is heating up as the Iowa caucus rapidly approaches.

With less than a year to go before the 2020 election and the Iowa caucus fast approaching, seven Democratic presidential candidates took the debate stage Thursday night to vie for Americans’ favor. Here are some of the most surprising moments from the sixth debate.

In a heated moment, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called out South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for holding meetings with wealthy donors in a wine cave.

The 70-year-old senator from Massachusetts wouldn’t be challenged on her age, either. When told that she would be the oldest president inaugurated, she quipped, “I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the only Jewish candidate on the debate stage, shared his personal relationship to Israel while affirming the need for a two-state solution with Palestine.

Warren also struck down the argument, popular among proponents of trickle-down economists, that her plan to tax the rich would hurt economic growth.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

