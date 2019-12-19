2 hours ago

Warren Slams Economists Who Criticize Her Wealth Tax

“You leave two cents with the billionaires, they’re not eating more pizzas.”

Scott Varley/Orange County Register/Zuma

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earned huge applause at Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate by challenging a fundamental economic assumption.

A central component of Warren’s campaign involves a two-cent tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million. Many economists have said that such a large tax increase could slow economic growth, notwithstanding the shining example of the equalizing potential of taxation: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1935 Wealth Tax, which helped mitigate income inequality and pull the country out of the Great Depression.

“How do you answer top economists who say taxes of this magnitude would stifle growth and investment?” moderator Judy Woodruff asked.

“Oh, they’re just wrong,” Warren replied, as the audience burst into cheers.

“For two cents, what can we do?” she continued. “We can provide universal childcare, early childhood education for every baby in this country age zero to five, universal pre-k for every three-year-old to four-year-old, and raise the wages of every childcare worker and preschool teacher.”

She also said that we could improve our public schools and cancel student debt. Then she challenged the disputed notion in trickle-down economic theory that wealthy people help the economy by putting their money back into it.

“You leave two cents with the billionaires, they’re not eating more pizzas,” she said. “They’re not buying more cars.” Instead, she proposed, “we invest that two percent in early childhood education and childcare—that means those babies get top-notch care.”

Watch Warren’s response below:

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot. That's what Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein tackles in her annual December column—"Billionaires Are Not the Answer"—about the state of journalism and our plans for the year ahead.

We can't afford to let independent reporting depend on the goodwill of the superrich: Please help Mother Jones build an alternative to oligarchy that is funded by and answerable to its readers. Please join us with a tax-deductible, year-end donation so we can keep going after the big stories without fear, favor, or false equivalency.

THE BIG QUESTION...

as we head into 2020 is whether politics and media will be a billionaires’ game, or a playing field where the rest of us have a shot.

Please read our annual column about the state of journalism and Mother Jones' plans for the year ahead, and help us build an alternative to oligarchy by supporting our people-powered journalism with a year-end gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.