Clinton Blasts Sanders, Refuses to Say Whether She’d Endorse Him Over Trump

What happened to “vote for anybody to get rid of Donald Trump?”

Aaron Chown/ZUMA

Hillary Clinton, nearly four years after a bitter race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, blasted her former primary opponent Bernie Sanders, claiming in a new interview that “nobody likes” him and that Sanders has achieved nothing during his time as a senator from Vermont. 

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter as a part of the upcoming Hulu documentary on the former secretary of state. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton also declined to say whether she would endorse or campaign for Sanders, a leading contender in the current 2020 primary race, if he were to clinch the Democratic nomination to run against President Donald Trump. “I’m not going to go there yet,” she said.

The stinging remarks were roundly condemned on the left, even by Clinton supporters, many of whom expressed confusion as to why she’d seek to relitigate the 2016 primary and potentially sow more divisions ahead of the fast-approaching Iowa caucus. 

Clinton previously defended Joe Biden against allegations that he interacted inappropriately with women throughout his political career.  “This man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States,” Clinton told People in September. “So get over it.”

“Vote for anybody to get rid of Donald Trump,” she added. It appears, however, that this exhortation might exclude her former primary opponent.

