It’s the night of the Golden Globes, and people across America are ready to tuck into an evening of questionable red-carpet looks, booze-inspired bad choices, and far too much Ricky Gervais. In other words, it’s the perfect time for President Donald Trump to double down on threatening war crimes in Iran:

Trump defends his cultural site threat: “They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site?. It doesn’t work that way.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 6, 2020

At least he didn’t tweet it?