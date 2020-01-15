5 hours ago

I Can Relate to Tom Steyer Standing Awkwardly Between Sanders and Warren

Been there!

CNN

Have you seen this clip? If you’re stuck at an airport, or watching CNN of your own free will at any point in the next 24 hours, you probably will! After a contentious exchange during Tuesday’s presidential debate, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appeared to have…some sort of interaction afterward.

What did they say? I don’t know, I’m not a lip-reader or a body-language expert (which is kind of a scam, if we’re being honest). I think the fixation on this moment will end up embarrassing us all. But I can tell you exactly what the third member of this conversation, Tom Steyer, was thinking, because this is how I feel literally every time I am forced to mingle at a social event:

First thought: “Oh, I’ll just try to squeeze in here.”

Second thought: “Hmm, there’s no opening.”

Third thought: “Have I been standing here too long?”

Fourth thought: “Time to pretend to refill my drink!”

Steyer, for his part, says he has no idea what the two senators were talking about. Okay, man.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

