Iran Says It Has Launched Missiles at US Bases in Iraq

The attack is in retaliation for the killing of a top Revolutionary Guards commander in Baghdad.

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others killed in Iraq by a US drone strikeErfan Kouchari/AP

Update, 7:22 pm ET: Pentagon officials confirmed that Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting US personnel.

Iranian forces fired missiles at two US airbases in western Iraq, escalating tensions with the United States in the aftermath of a US strike that killed a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iranian state media confirmed on Wednesday.

Iran took credit for the attack with a statement on the Telegram channel: “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

White House officials are aware of the Iranian airstrikes, which come just days after President Donald Trump warned of swift retaliation against Iranian forces if they attacked American personnel. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper justified the killing of Soleimani, noting that Iran’s top commander planned attacks against American forces.

This is a breaking story. We will continue to monitor and post updates here.

