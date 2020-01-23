Groundhog Day is more than a week away, but there’s evidence time might already be moving in a loop.

At least three of the country’s most prominent media outlets can’t seem to agree what day of the Senate’s impeachment trial the country is currently in.

On Thursday, House Democrats kicked off their second day of opening arguments against President Donald Trump, leading The New York Times to declare that we are in Day 2 of the trial.

Meanwhile, at CNN Thursday is the trial’s “third day.” They are counting Tuesday, when Senators debated rules that would govern the proceedings.

Over on C-SPAN, it’s “Day 4.” They are reaching back a full week and counting last Thursday, the day Chief Justice John Roberts and the senators were sworn in.

All three numbers make some sense. Debate them if you like, but time—and this trial—will charge ahead. We just might get there on different days.