While the Democrats Debate, Trump Is Complaining About Dishwashers

There are two very different programming options on the air tonight.

While the Democratic presidential nominees were in Des Moines debating United States policy toward Iran on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump was at a rally in Milwaukee, riling up the crowd with talk of newfangled household appliances.

“I’m also approving new dishwashers that give you more water so you can actually wash and rinse your dishes without having to do it 10 times—five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10,” Trump said, presumably referring to Department of Energy regulations about the amount of water dishwashers can use.

But dishwashers weren’t the only appliances Trump promised to save.

“Sinks, toilets, and showers‚ you don’t get any water,” he said. “You go into a shower—and I have this beautiful head of hair, I need a lot of water.” Trump paused as the crowd went wild, then continued, “And you go into the shower, right? You turn on the water. Drip. Drip. Drip. I call the guy, ‘Is there something wrong with this?’ ‘No sir, it’s just the restrictor.'”

Meanwhile, in Iowa:

 

