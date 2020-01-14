While the Democrats Debate, Trump Is Complaining About Dishwashers

While the Democratic presidential nominees were in Des Moines debating United States policy toward Iran on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump was at a rally in Milwaukee, riling up the crowd with talk of newfangled household appliances.

“I’m also approving new dishwashers that give you more water so you can actually wash and rinse your dishes without having to do it 10 times—five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10,” Trump said, presumably referring to Department of Energy regulations about the amount of water dishwashers can use.

Trump's complaints about new dishwashers are nuts and suggest he's never used one in his life pic.twitter.com/D7E6R0TNsQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2020

But dishwashers weren’t the only appliances Trump promised to save.

“Sinks, toilets, and showers‚ you don’t get any water,” he said. “You go into a shower—and I have this beautiful head of hair, I need a lot of water.” Trump paused as the crowd went wild, then continued, “And you go into the shower, right? You turn on the water. Drip. Drip. Drip. I call the guy, ‘Is there something wrong with this?’ ‘No sir, it’s just the restrictor.'”

"You don't get any water!" — POTUS transitions from complaining about dishwashers to complaining about sinks, toilets, and showers. He then starts bragging about his hair. pic.twitter.com/o4nHUBkGSc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, in Iowa:

"We need to get our combat troops out." @ewarren calls for pulling all combat troops out of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/C3MfJ1U0b0 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) January 15, 2020