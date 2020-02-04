2 hours ago

New Podcast Episode: What the Iowa Caucus Debacle Means

“Why are we doing it this way? Isn’t there a better way?”

Jack Kurtz/Zuma

We’re putting out the latest edition of the Mother Jones Podcast a little bit early this week in order to bring you the very latest from Iowa, where Democratic officials are still scrambling to tabulate final results from the Monday night vote, blaming “inconsistencies” in the reporting data. Meanwhile, precinct-based volunteers running the contest on the ground slammed the party’s reporting app and said even calling in on the phones was causing problems. Officials have said they will begin to release partial voting data later this evening.

Senior reporter Tim Murphy has been criss-crossing Iowa for Mother Jones, and in this show we’ll take you right there, to his rental car, for his immediate reaction and to hear what voters are telling him about this headache-inducing vote.

You’ll also hear from our voting rights reporter (and Iowa native) Ari Berman, who analyzes what the debacle foretells for voting in America in 2020. And while we wait to assess the final votes, Micah Cohen, the managing editor of FiveThirtyEight, examines the trends as election season gets underway.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

