How Acronym Pitched Itself to Potential Investors: “We Don’t Do Hyperbole. We Call BS.”

The letter was sent to prospective investors not long ago, the prose so redolent of disruptomatic DC consultant patter that lanyards practically hang from every word. “We don’t do hyperbole,” it reads. “We call BS. We say when our programs work. We say when they don’t because being dishonest or evasive tells us you have something to hide.”

It goes on a little later: “Just don’t measure our success by how many Politico articles we’re mentioned in. You’ll be disappointed.”

The letter, obtained by Mother Jones, was likely sent in 2018 on behalf of a nonprofit called Acronym, which today is infamous for having launched the tech company that launched the app that launched the Iowa Democratic caucuses into a days-long spectacle of incompetence. In the days since the caucuses went sideways in part because of its undertested app, Acronym has been evasive, if not dishonest. It has been mentioned in at least a dozen Politico articles, and indeed no one has taken the media attention as a measure of Acronym’s success.

So what is Acronym? It’s a lot of things, but in public it bills itself as “a nonprofit organization committed to building power and digital infrastructure for the progressive movement.” Its CEO is a well-connected political operative, Tara McGowan, and at the time the letter was written it had a “team of 15 (100 percent millennial, 90 percent women) strategists, data nerds, creatives, Facebook ninjas and organizers.” Acronym, founded in 2017, has a PAC and a digital strategy firm, Lockwood Strategy, and of course it has the political technology company, called Shadow, which is staffed by former Clinton staffers and some developers who had just completed coding boot camp a few months ago.

Acronym swears that Shadow is an independent company, but that seems a little dubious, given that Acronym is the sole investor in Shadow and shares a WeWork space with the company, that Shadow’s founder previously worked at Acronym, and that Acronym at one point scrubbed mentions from its website of having launched Shadow (the references were later restored).

The company declined to comment on the record about the letter, which is transcribed at the bottom of the page. Check out the whole thing to get a full taste of its swaggering tautologies and nothingburgers. Bolded headers like “WHAT COMES NEXT” and “WHAT DOES THAT MEAN” help guide even the most inept rich person through the thickets of startup ideation. It’s as if Axios had been commissioned to write a business prospectus.

Here are couple of our favorite bits:

We invest in digital-first tools and tactics that reach voters where they spend their time – online + on their phones with creative content that catches their attention and inspires them to act. Like pierogis that people want to eat with their friends after the polls.

There was apparently a link beneath that last sentence but it’s gone dead in the version of the letter we’ve obtained. We’ll just have to imagine whatever tableau we were meant to see of bright young people eating pierogis after doing the hard work of punching some names into a voting booth. Pierogis are one way to reach voters. Another way is to improve the material conditions of their lives by way of political candidates who do not treat voters as an undifferentiated mass of white yuppies.

The letter continues:

We don’t duplicate efforts. We identify gaps, then we fill them. We understand the power of coordination and we encourage and facilitate it where we can to maximize limited resources and impact.

Read that again. Yes, that’s right. It doesn’t mean anything. You identify problems and fix them? Impressive!! You work with other people to fix problems efficiently? Even more impressive! This is a lot of words to just say “we’ll do a good job.”

Here’s the full thing. We retyped the letter at the request of our source.