SNL Mocks Trump’s Very Bad, Orange Tan Line

President Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss a viral photo appearing to expose his very bad, very orange facial tan line seems to have only fueled the ridicule. Hours after he whined about it on Twitter, Saturday Night Live opened this week’s “Weekend Update” with a zinger all but certain to infuriate the famously thin-skinned Trump.

“President Trump was acquitted in a Senate trial this week and Democrats are calling it a cover-up,” host Colin Jost said as the photo was displayed. “But does this look like a guy who can pull off a cover-up?”

“It’s like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own make-up on,” Jost continued.

The segment continued by addressing some of the lowlights from Trump’s unhinged, post-acquittal victory tour this past week, including his vengeful outburst at the annual National Prayer Breakfast and reality-TV State of the Union address. Here’s betting that the mockery over his orange glow is what gets the president really riled up this morning.