His vindictive victory tour showing no signs of winding down, President Donald Trump has spent a good portion of his weekend lashing out on Twitter at Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from deep-red West Virginia, over his vote to remove the president from office last week. The attacks included labeling Manchin “Munchkin,” a Democratic “puppet,” and “weak and pathetic.”

…But, just like the people of West Virginia will no longer look at weak & pathetic Joe Manchin the same (I got the Pension Bill approved, Manchin couldn’t do it), the wonderful people of Utah will never look at “grandstander” Mitt Romney with anything but contempt & disgust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

While the anger at Manchin doesn’t come as a surprise—he’s one of several senators Trump has steadily targeted in the wake of his acquittal—it comes as the latest in Trump’s quickly vanishing loyalty for those individuals he newly perceives as enemies. Though Manchin has frequently voted with the president, Trump’s weekend bashing demonstrates all that amounts to nothing if you should dare to cross him. Even if you’re a Democrat.