As of March 17, coronavirus cases have been officially reported in all 50 states. State governments’ responses to the pandemic have rolled out at different speeds and on a range of scales. While all states have declared a state of emergency and nearly all have closed schools, limits on public gatherings and non-essential businesses are not universal. These maps, built with data from the National Governor’s Association, American Enterprise Institute, and Mother Jones’ own research, track actions taken at the state level to the address the spread of the coronavirus.

This page displays the most current data as of March 24. We will update these maps as new data becomes available.

All 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington DC have declared a state of emergency

Declaring a state of emergency means different things in different states. For example, California’s emergency declaration includes provisions to prevent price gouging and allow out-of-state health care workers to work in the state, while Idaho’s declaration gives the governor flexibility to expedite the purchase of emergency supplies.

More than a dozen states have told residents to stay at home…

…but limits on social gatherings vary widely

Several states have asked residents to stay at home and minimize non-essential movement outside, while some states have tried to encourage social distancing with limits on the maximum size of public gatherings.

Most states have closed schools

Eight states have postponed primary elections

Eight states and Puerto Rico have postponed their upcoming primary elections, mostly to June. Alaska, Wyoming and Hawaii are still going forward with primaries scheduled for April 4, but have said they’re closely monitoring the situation.

Many states have required non-essential businesses to close

States define non-essential businesses differently. In Missouri, only casinos have been asked to shut down.

A majority of states have put limits on restaurants and bars

More than half of all states have ordered restaurants and bars to end in-dining services. Takeout and delivery services are still allowed.

A few states have asked residents to postpone elective surgeries

States including Ohio and Texas have seized the opportunity to classify abortions as elective procedures.

A majority of states have restricted out-of-state travel for state employees

Many states have asked state employees to restrict domestic and international work-related travel.

Some states have waived fees for coronavirus testing