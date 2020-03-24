49 mins ago

Is Your Landlord Using the Coronavirus Outbreak to Be Particularly Evil?

Tell us.

Wikimedia Commons

The coronavirus has ground society as we knew it to a halt. One in five Americans has been laid off or had their work hours reduced. Some states are ordering eviction moratoriums so people can count on a place to shelter during the outbreak. Federal mortgage regulators are ordering lenders to offer payment flexibility to homeowners and owners of apartment buildings.

Meanwhile, of course, more and more people are getting very, very sick. But for some landlords, the global economic and health catastrophe means business as usual.

What about you? Is your landlord being particularly, well, landlordly during this crisis? Send us your stories and screenshots to scoop@motherjones.com, subject line “landlord.” We’ll keep you anonymous and redact any identifying details. 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.