Tell Us Your Story: How Is the Spread of Coronavirus Already Disrupting Your Everyday Life?

How are you coping? Call (510) 519-MOJO to leave the Mother Jones Podcast team your message.

For this week’s episode of the Mother Jones Podcast, we want to hear from you: How has the spread of the coronavirus across the United States already disrupted your everyday life—and how are you coping?

Call (510) 519-MOJO. That’s (510) 519-6656‬.

You’ll hear our host Jamilah King give you instructions on how to introduce yourself and leave your story on our voicemail. We may air your story on this week’s episode of the podcast.

We want to hear your stories about how you’ve been coping with disrupted or reduced work or class schedules, how people in your community are supporting each other, what you’ve been doing to help others cope, and how you’ve been navigating guidance from health officials and other leaders.

Perhaps you are caring for someone with health problems and trying to be extra vigilant while doing your best to keep up with the demands? Maybe your work meetings have been cancelled and the next three months have been thrown into disarray? Maybe you’re a shift worker or in the casual workforce, and you’re making plans for how to make ends meet?

That number again: (510) 519-MOJO.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

