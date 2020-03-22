Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for Coronavirus, according to his Twitter account on Sunday morning.
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.