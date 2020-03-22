Rand Paul Was at the Senate Pool Hours Before He Got His Positive Coronavirus Test Result

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, was reportedly at the Senate gym this morning.

According to CNN, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says senators are seeking medical advice “to determine if any GOP senators need to self-quarantine.”

Several senators told CNN Paul was in the gym this morning — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 22, 2020

A Wall Street Journal reporter noted that Paul had apparently used the pool in the gym. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that there is no evidence that the virus can be spread through pools or hot tubs that are treated with chlorine and bromine. Studies have shown, however, that the virus can survive on some surfaces for days.

Paul’s staff announced his diagnosis on Sunday morning via his Senate Twitter account.